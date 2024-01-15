NEW: Tuesday is a snow day for Arlington Public Schools

There will be no classes for Arlington Public Schools students Tuesday.
The snow day means at least a four-day weekend for students, when combined with today’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. APS made the announcement around 6 p.m.
Tue, Jan. 16, 2024: Code 1 – All APS Schools & Offices Closed
CODE 1: All APS schools and offices will be closed tomorrow, Tue, Jan. 16, 2024. Unless otherwise directed by their supervisors, custodial and maintenance staff should report to work at their scheduled time. Extracurricular activities, games, team practices, field trips, adult education classes and programs in schools and on school grounds are canceled. For updates about Pool Operations, go to www.apsva.us/aquatics. For information about Arlington County programs and operations go to www.arlingtonva.us.
Neighboring Alexandria and Fairfax County have also announced snow days. The area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with a couple of additional inches of accumulation expected overnight.
As snow continues to fall tonight, local roads are getting treacherous. One crash near Rosslyn caused by the snow tonight was caught on video, below.
⚠️Snowy fender-bender in Arlington, VA. 🚗❄️ @ARLnowDOTcom @ArlingtonVaPD pic.twitter.com/VK6lik4uLO
— Ahmad Shah Mohibi (@ahmadsmohibi) January 15, 2024
Snow continues at a steady pace across the DMV with some spots reporting 1-2” already. Roads are becoming snow covered which is leading to hazardous travel conditions. Please take it easy out there! #vawx #mdwx #dcwx pic.twitter.com/LNt17APGr7
— Washingtonian Weather Geeks (@WashingtonianWx) January 16, 2024
