JUST IN: Winter Storm Warning issued for Arlington

(Updated at midnight) Arlington is now under a Winter Storm Warning, with total snowfall now expected to reach 4-6 inches.

The National Weather Service upgraded the previous Winter Weather Advisory around 10:30 p.m. The snow accumulation is making travel difficult, delaying and cancelling flights at National Airport and prompting Metro to implement its Severe Snow Plan.

From NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC

1028 PM EST Mon Jan 15 2024 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow, possibly changing to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle along the Interstate 95 corridor toward morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Portions of central Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snow this evening and overnight may produce snow of one half to one inch per hour and reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. Snow intensity will taper off toward morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

1030PM Update: Given the ongoing, rapidly accumulating snow we have upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the DC Metro to Annapolis north to the MD/PA border. Total snow accumulations will reach 4-6", with locally higher amounts by the end of the night. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/loeSRridV0 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 16, 2024

Arlington Public Schools has canceled classes tomorrow and the county government will, as of now, open on a delay. The federal government has also closed its offices for the day.

1/16/24: Federal offices in the DC area are CLOSED. Emergency and telework-ready employees must follow their agency’s policies. Visit the link for more details: https://t.co/XNpFS40aXT — U.S. Office of Personnel Management (@USOPM) January 16, 2024

Metro, meanwhile, issued the following press release Monday night about its operating status. Metro — along with Arlington Transit — is operating limited bus service due to the snow.