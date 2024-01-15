JUST IN: Winter Storm Warning issued for Arlington

(Updated at midnight) Arlington is now under a Winter Storm Warning, with total snowfall now expected to reach 4-6 inches.
The National Weather Service upgraded the previous Winter Weather Advisory around 10:30 p.m. The snow accumulation is making travel difficult, delaying and cancelling flights at National Airport and prompting Metro to implement its Severe Snow Plan.
From NWS:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
1028 PM EST Mon Jan 15 2024
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow, possibly changing to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle along the Interstate 95 corridor toward morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snow this evening and overnight may produce snow of one half to one inch per hour and reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times. Snow intensity will taper off toward morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
1030PM Update: Given the ongoing, rapidly accumulating snow we have upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for the DC Metro to Annapolis north to the MD/PA border. Total snow accumulations will reach 4-6", with locally higher amounts by the end of the night. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/loeSRridV0
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 16, 2024
Arlington Public Schools has canceled classes tomorrow and the county government will, as of now, open on a delay. The federal government has also closed its offices for the day.
1/16/24: Federal offices in the DC area are CLOSED.
Emergency and telework-ready employees must follow their agency’s policies.
Visit the link for more details: https://t.co/XNpFS40aXT
— U.S. Office of Personnel Management (@USOPM) January 16, 2024
Metro, meanwhile, issued the following press release Monday night about its operating status. Metro — along with Arlington Transit — is operating limited bus service due to the snow.
For the rest of the evening on Monday, Jan. 15, and early morning on Tuesday, Jan. 16, Metrobus will be operating under its Severe Snow Plan with approximately 40-plus bus routes operating.
Under a Severe Snow Plan, bus service is limited to major roads, with additional snow detours possible based on road conditions.
Customers are advised to travel only if necessary, as snow and ice may create hazardous conditions, causing delays and increased wait times. If snow is blocking the curb, wait on the sidewalk instead of the street until the bus arrives.
Metro is deploying resources throughout the system and across the region to monitor road conditions and keep parking lots, walkways, and stations clear of snow. Customers should build in additional travel time and use caution on platforms, escalators, parking lots, and other areas that may be slippery.
Metrorail is running regular service, though service may change based on weather conditions and staffing availability.
MetroAccess is running regular service, but customers are encouraged to travel only if necessary. Some trips may experience delays due to road conditions. If door-to-door service is not possible, curb-to-curb service will be provided instead.
The decision to reduce bus service was made to support the safety of our customers and employees. The plan was developed in conjunction and coordination with our jurisdictions and regional partners.
Metro will re-evaluate weather conditions throughout the day Tuesday and we aim to return to normal bus service as soon as conditions allow.
Customers are encouraged to sign up for MetroAlerts text and email messages to receive the latest service updates. You can also visit the Status and Alerts page and check Metro’s social media channels @wmata@MetrorailInfo and @Metrobusinfo.
