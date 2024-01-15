Winter Weather Advisory issued, part of GW Parkway closed due to expected snow

Arlington and the immediate D.C. area is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with several inches of additional snow accumulation expected.

The advisory from the National Weather Service was issued this morning. While light snow is currently falling, adding to the dusting from overnight Sunday into Monday, heavier snowfall is expected later this afternoon and tonight.

From NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC

1011 AM EST Mon Jan 15 2024 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE…Portions of central and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central and northern Virginia. * WHEN…Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief lull in snow intensity this morning before picking back up again this afternoon. The snow is expected to continue through the night, before winding down just prior to daybreak Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all of the forecast area through early Tuesday morning. Light snow this morning may ease up around mid-morning before steadier snow overspreads the area mid-afternoon through tonight. Visit https://t.co/ZOlvEShgSf for more details. pic.twitter.com/wyid0dWvAd — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 15, 2024

Drivers are being encouraged to take it slow as some local roads remain slick and snow-covered. The National Park Service, meanwhile, has closed the GW Parkway from Spout Run in Arlington to the Beltway — where construction has been taking place.

The closure is “until further notice,” due to safety concerns during the snow.

From NPS:

The George Washington Memorial Parkway, from 495 to Spout Run, is closed due to the forecasted severe winter weather in the area. This closure is necessary to ensure the proper treatment of the roadway and to restore the parkway to safe travel conditions. Crews will work diligently to treat the road for safe passage of drivers. Drivers should anticipate delays in reopening the northern section of the parkway as crews are required to use smaller equipment than usual to accommodate the lane widths and configurations. Please plan to use alternate routes. A follow-up alert will be distributed once the parkway has reopened. Thank you in advance for your patience.

