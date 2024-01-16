NWS: Expect slick roads tonight as temperatures drop and winds pick up

(Updated at 11 a.m.) Light freezing drizzle and snow is falling now, but a change this afternoon may bring new hazards.
The wintry precipitation is expected to taper off around noon, just as temperatures start dropping and the wind picks up.
In a new Special Weather Statement, the National Weather Service says those on the roads should expect slick spots.
…Areas of freezing drizzle through midday. Becoming blustery and turning sharply colder in the afternoon…
Areas of freezing drizzle can be expected from the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay until about noon today. Precipitation may change briefly back to snow before it ends with little or no additional snow accumulation expected. As the precipitation ends, expect blustery northwest winds to strengthen and gust to about 30 mph with temperatures decreasing during the afternoon. Expect slick spots on roadways especially over bridges and any untreated surfaces.
Arlington County, meanwhile, says its snow crews are now tackling residential streets, having already treated arterial routes.
“Residential streets may only be passable with one lane and you may not see bare pavement yet,” the county noted on social media.
Arlington property owners also have a snow removal responsibility, thanks to a circa-2010 county ordinance.
“A recent weather event has concluded and deposited snow/ice accumulations of less than 6 inches,” the county noted. “Arlington’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance requires residents and businesses to clear adjacent public sidewalks of snow and ice by 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.”
In all, Arlington — as measured at National Airport — received just over 4 inches of snow from the MLK Day storm. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.
Phase 3: Residential Streets
Snow crews continue to treat and plow residential streets. Residential streets may only be passable with one lane and you may not see bare pavement yet. Follow along: https://t.co/YLYIiDI2Zk https://t.co/iJjLC66eW1 pic.twitter.com/SRvc6KEucj
— Arlington County (@ArlingtonVA) January 16, 2024
