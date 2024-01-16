More
Join Club

NWS: Expect slick roads tonight as temperatures drop and winds pick up

Building a snowman in Tara-Leeway Heights (Staff Photo by Jay Westcott)

(Updated at 11 a.m.) Light freezing drizzle and snow is falling now, but a change this afternoon may bring new hazards.

The wintry precipitation is expected to taper off around noon, just as temperatures start dropping and the wind picks up.

In a new Special Weather Statement, the National Weather Service says those on the roads should expect slick spots.

…Areas of freezing drizzle through midday. Becoming blustery and turning sharply colder in the afternoon…

Areas of freezing drizzle can be expected from the Blue Ridge and Catoctin Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay until about noon today. Precipitation may change briefly back to snow before it ends with little or no additional snow accumulation expected. As the precipitation ends, expect blustery northwest winds to strengthen and gust to about 30 mph with temperatures decreasing during the afternoon. Expect slick spots on roadways especially over bridges and any untreated surfaces.

Arlington County, meanwhile, says its snow crews are now tackling residential streets, having already treated arterial routes.

“Residential streets may only be passable with one lane and you may not see bare pavement yet,” the county noted on social media.

Arlington property owners also have a snow removal responsibility, thanks to a circa-2010 county ordinance.

“A recent weather event has concluded and deposited snow/ice accumulations of less than 6 inches,” the county noted. “Arlington’s sidewalk snow removal ordinance requires residents and businesses to clear adjacent public sidewalks of snow and ice by 6:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.”

In all, Arlington — as measured at National Airport — received just over 4 inches of snow from the MLK Day storm. More snow is in the forecast for Friday.

Recent Stories

Arlington County loses pretrial appeal in Missing Middle suit

Arlington County suffered another defeat last week in the pre-trial proceedings for the Missing Middle lawsuit. It appealed an earlier court decision that the 10 residents suing Arlington County —…

Read more →

Arlington businesses for sale: bubble tea spot, high-grossing bar, and a school

Arlington’s local business scene is always in flux, with stores and restaurants regularly opening, closing, or changing hands. Changing economic conditions often lead business owners to sell, whether for retirement,…

Read more →

Morning Notes

Police Chase Ends in Arlington — ” Multiple people are in custody early Friday morning after a Virginia State Police (VSP) pursuit ended in Arlington County. VSP officials said troopers…

Read more →

JUST IN: Winter Storm Warning issued for Arlington

Arlington is now under a Winter Storm Warning, with total snowfall now expected to reach 4-6 inches.

Read more →

Trinity Preschool Open House – January 20th

By: Trinity Preschool

Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.

We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.

If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.

Trinity Presbyterian Preschool

Submit your own Announcement here.

The Framework

The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American

Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its

relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-

American Studies Development Committee and current students.

Read More

Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2

❤️ Become an energy healer!

❤️ Learn to protect your energy!

❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!

❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!

Read More

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list