Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of January 15, there are 93 detached homes, 20 townhouses and 105 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 14 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
- 3201 N. Wakefield Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,895,000 (Reduced $305,000 on 1/8)
- 856 N. Madison Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,949,950 (Reduced by $50,000 on 1/12)
- 844 N. Madison Street, 22205 — NOW: $1,899,950 (Reduced by $100,000 on 1/12)
- 4866 Little Falls Road, 22207 — NOW: $1,489.900 (Reduced by $30,00 on 1/9)
- 5701 11th Street N. #5, 22205 — NOW: $985,000 (Reduced by $13,500 on 1/11)
- 820 Greenbriar Street S., 22204 — NOW: $974,990 (Reduced by $18,000 on 1/9)
- 1530 Key Blvd. #931, 22209 — NOW: $525,000 (Reduced by $15,000 on 1/9)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
After a snow day today, Arlington students will be going back to school on Wednesday — but on a two-hour delay. Arlington Public Schools made the following announcement at 6…
A Cold Stone Creamery location is moving into a vacant standalone building the Lyon Village Shopping Center.
Two dozen Arlington eateries are taking part in the semi-annual Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week that started yesterday.
Updates from Our County Leadership
Guest Speakers
Libby Garvey
Chair, Arlington County Board
Trinity Preschool is hosting an Open House on Saturday, January 20th from 10:00 am until noon. No RSVP required… just swing by and see what makes Trinity so special.
We offer: daily music class with a dedicated teacher, small class size, monthly enrichment and beautiful indoor and outdoor space.
If you are not able to make that date, check our website to schedule a tour.
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.
Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
❤️ Become an energy healer!
❤️ Learn to protect your energy!
❤️ Heal yourself, friends, family, co-workers!
❤️ Overcome anxiety, depression and pain!