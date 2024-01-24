ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 24, 2024

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Jos A. Bank is second retail store to close in Clarendon in two months | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Local comedian goes for round two against AI at Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:35 am: Mister Days appears to be returning to Clarendon | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: County drops lawsuit against civic association, residents over attempt to block bus parking | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: Falls Church has twice as many restaurants as Arlington on new Washingtonian ‘100 Very Best’ list | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:25 pm: JUST IN: Former community activist accused of sexual assault found guilty | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:30 pm: Full Moon Hike
- 6:00 pm: Comfort Healthy-ish Soups Class
Expect rain and fog with a high near 61 and a southwest wind of 5-8 mph, accompanied by an 80% chance of precipitation and new amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Thursday night, rain is likely, as well as potential thunderstorms after 4am, with a low around 55, the same wind conditions, and a 70% chance of precipitation – new rainfall amounts similar to earlier, but potentially higher in thunderstorms. See more from Weather.gov.
“In the long run, the sharpest weapon of all is a kind and gentle spirit.”
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Be careful out there — it’s going to be a foggy night. The National Weather Service just issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Arlington and much of the D.C. area….
Police recovered body armor and multiple guns after an alert officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Columbia Pike. It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, near the Dominion Plaza apartments on…
The cost of parking in many of Arlington’s busiest areas could change March 1.
