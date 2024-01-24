Jos A. Bank is second retail store to close in Clarendon in two months

Jos. A. Bank in Clarendon has shuttered, adding to the recent string of business closures in the area.
Located at 2800 Clarendon Blvd in The Crossing Clarendon shopping center, the well-known men’s clothing brand — one of two Jos. A Bank stores in Arlington — officially closed its doors on Saturday, Jan. 6.
The ghost of an outline of the Jos. A. Bank sign still lingers above the storefront, which opened in 2001, per county records. A notice also hangs in the window announcing the store is “permanently closed” and directs customers to visit its remaining Arlington outpost in the Pentagon City mall.
EJ Enciso, the General Manager of The Clarendon Crossing, told ARLnow the property owner, Florida-based Regency Centers, decided against renewing the company’s lease as part of its strategy to “modernize” the business mix in the shopping center.
“We’re bringing in new and exciting concepts,” Enciso said.
He mentioned that Regency Centers is considering various tenants to replace Jos. A. Bank but declined to provide more details.
Within the last few months, the area has seen several closures, including Mediterranean restaurant Cava Mezze, the international bakery Le Pain Quotidien and outdoor goods store Orvis.
Additionally, the D.C.-based South American rotisserie chicken and whiskey bar Chicken + Whiskey temporarily closed earlier this month, reportedly due to poor sales.
Despite these closures, The Clarendon Crossing has seen some new arrivals, such as the fashion, home goods, and accessories boutique Golden Fox, and the cookie shop Chip City.
