Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of January 29, there are 88 detached homes, 18 townhouses and 102 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 7 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
4029 9th Street S., 22204 — NOW: $1,765,000 (Reduced: $20,000 on 1/24)
-
5340 N. Carlin Springs Road, 22203 — NOW: $1,600,000 (Reduced $80,000 on 1/26)
-
2814 3rd Street N., 22201 — NOW: $1,085,000 (Reduced $40,000 on 1/24)
-
2323 N. Utah Street, 22207 — NOW: $899,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 1/22)
-
1411 Key Blvd. #306, 22209 — NOW: $849,979 (Reduced $100 on 1/29)
-
1021 S. Dinwiddie Street, 22204 — NOW: $774,900 (Reduced $25,000 on 1/22)
-
1301 N. Courthouse Road N. #1103, 22201 — NOW: $515,000 (Reduced $4,000 on 1/22)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A new program diverting teens from the criminal justice system has seen 27 referrals for a variety of criminal offenses, largely related to theft, assault and drug and alcohol violations….
From witty retellings to hyperlocal stories, Shakespeare to contemporary musicals, a wide range of shows is set to hit Arlington theaters this spring and summer. Next Thursday is the opening…
For three decades, Westover was home to a dive bar called The Forest Inn that, in yesteryear, sold cigarettes and garnered a reputation for attracting a “rough crowd.” Now, it…
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, we thought we’d share 5 Steps to Ease Conflict & Reconnect this Valentines, from Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling:
- Do “Small Things Often”: Don’t wait for “Date Night”. Use more eye contact, really listen and show genuine curiosity daily.
- Really Talk: Check out “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love” by married Psychologists John and Julie Gottman & “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks.
- Learn Your “Love Languages”: It’s fun for both of you! https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
- “Mend & End”: “Mend” now with loving humor, finding common ground and showing appreciation. “End” conflict by taking a break and checking in later.
- “What’s Going Well”: Give equal time to “What’s working?”
Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling, currently has openings for new clients. Book a free 20-minute therapy consult today: https://www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of