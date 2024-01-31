More
Join Club

Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!

Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.

As of January 29, there are 88 detached homes, 18 townhouses and 102 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 7 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:

5340 N Carlin Springs Road

Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.

Recent Stories

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 30, 2024

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

How nonprofits and the county say they are keeping teens out of court for offenses and drug use

A new program diverting teens from the criminal justice system has seen 27 referrals for a variety of criminal offenses, largely related to theft, assault and drug and alcohol violations….

Read more →

Local theaters have a full slate of classic and contemporary shows lined up for the spring and summer

From witty retellings to hyperlocal stories, Shakespeare to contemporary musicals, a wide range of shows is set to hit Arlington theaters this spring and summer. Next Thursday is the opening…

Read more →

Westover Taco draws families and late-night crowds to what was once Arlington’s ‘last dive bar’

For three decades, Westover was home to a dive bar called The Forest Inn that, in yesteryear, sold cigarettes and garnered a reputation for attracting a “rough crowd.” Now, it…

Read more →

Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM Arl.

By: Nova Catholic Community

Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM

Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.

Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.

People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Local Therapist’s 5 Steps to Ease Conflict + Reconnect this Valentine’s Day

By: Sarah Moore, LPC

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we thought we’d share 5 Steps to Ease Conflict & Reconnect this Valentines, from Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling:

  • Do “Small Things Often”: Don’t wait for “Date Night”. Use more eye contact, really listen and show genuine curiosity daily.
  • Really Talk: Check out “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love” by married Psychologists John and Julie Gottman & “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks.
  • Learn Your “Love Languages”: It’s fun for both of you! https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
  • “Mend & End”: “Mend” now with loving humor, finding common ground and showing appreciation. “End” conflict by taking a break and checking in later.
  • “What’s Going Well”: Give equal time to “What’s working?”

Stacey Cali, M.A., Resident in Counseling, currently has openings for new clients. Book a free 20-minute therapy consult today: https://www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact

Submit your own Announcement here.

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!

Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Headliner: Brendan Gay

Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently

NICU Q&A Virtual Session

Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list