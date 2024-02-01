NEW: Protests blocking major roadways in D.C. lead to big backups in Arlington

Pro-Palestinian protests in D.C. caused major morning rush hour backups on Arlington roads.

Demonstrators blocked several major commuter routes and intersections in the District, including I-395 and Constitution Avenue, bringing inbound traffic to a standstill on the GW Parkway, I-66, Route 50 and I-395. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation diverted drivers from I-66 onto Route 110 and advised others to seek alternate routes.

Some side streets — including in the Courthouse and Rosslyn areas — were also congested as drivers try to avoid the highway backups.

Constitution Ave has reopened in both directions, according to WTOP, which some observers link to arrests made by Metropolitan Police Department. I-395 also recently reopened.

Arlington has seen a handful of pro-Palestine demonstrations since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October. Most recently, demonstrators camped outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s house in Arlington, near the McLean border.

Arlington: Due to demonstration activity on Constitution Ave., all eastbound traffic on 66 is being diverted onto Rt 110. Seek alternate routes or follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/bwW3hfARJu — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 1, 2024

List of locations in Washington DC with protestors:

•I-395 North at 14th St NW

•I-395 N at C & D St NW

•23rd St & Constitution Ave NW (clearing soon, arrests made)

⬆️ ROAD CLOSURES ⬆️ #dctraffic

•Most recently Union Station #vatraffic https://t.co/2OjfZYpIS5 pic.twitter.com/mGeRB0x4nF — DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) February 1, 2024