NEW: Protests blocking major roadways in D.C. lead to big backups in Arlington

Pro-Palestinian protests in D.C. caused major morning rush hour backups on Arlington roads.
Demonstrators blocked several major commuter routes and intersections in the District, including I-395 and Constitution Avenue, bringing inbound traffic to a standstill on the GW Parkway, I-66, Route 50 and I-395. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation diverted drivers from I-66 onto Route 110 and advised others to seek alternate routes.
Some side streets — including in the Courthouse and Rosslyn areas — were also congested as drivers try to avoid the highway backups.
Constitution Ave has reopened in both directions, according to WTOP, which some observers link to arrests made by Metropolitan Police Department. I-395 also recently reopened.
Arlington has seen a handful of pro-Palestine demonstrations since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last October. Most recently, demonstrators camped outside Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s house in Arlington, near the McLean border.
Arlington: Due to demonstration activity on Constitution Ave., all eastbound traffic on 66 is being diverted onto Rt 110. Seek alternate routes or follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/bwW3hfARJu
— VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) February 1, 2024
List of locations in Washington DC with protestors:
•I-395 North at 14th St NW
•I-395 N at C & D St NW
•23rd St & Constitution Ave NW (clearing soon, arrests made)
⬆️ ROAD CLOSURES ⬆️ #dctraffic
•Most recently Union Station #vatraffic https://t.co/2OjfZYpIS5 pic.twitter.com/mGeRB0x4nF
— DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) February 1, 2024
Demonstrations slowly ending, but traffic delays remain on many downtown DC streets. 3rd St Tunnel ramps still blocked. Rolling demonstration last seen near E St & New Jersey Ave NW. Tune to 103.5 FM and https://t.co/Trjju7KegD for details on the 8s #dctraffic
— WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) February 1, 2024
Recent Stories
Reminder: ACFD Helicopter Drill — “On Feb 1, the ACFD will host a joint training exercise beginning at 8 am in the 2800 BLK of S. Taylor St. The exercise…
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Young Arlington politicos across the political divide are closely watching Donald Trump’s presidential bid and its potential effect on voter turnout this cycle.
Meet Zuzu, the Chow Chow from Ballston who is the latest Arlington Pet of the Week! Zuzu is a beautiful and fluffy 7-year-old boy who loves adventures. You can follow…
Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.
Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.
Weekly camps at Art House 7
– Starting June 17
– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours
– Ages 5-13
5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207
Peace in Gaza: Prayer Liturgy and Community Discussion for Peace in Arlington VA, Sunday, Feb. 11, 10:15 AM
Prayer, liturgy, and community discussion for peace in Gaza, an immediate cease fire and resumption of humanitarian aid will be hosted by Nova Catholic Community. The focus will be Pope Francis’ call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, resumption of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, and peace talks for a lasting and just peace for all people in the region.
Discussion will follow at Noon on US military role in the conflict and appropriate steps the US should take to foster peace and rebuilding. Light lunch served.
People of all faiths and spiritual practices are welcome. One can attend in person or by zoom. Free and open to all. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected] and a zoom link will be sent.
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!
Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)
Headliner: Brendan Gay
Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of