Arlington seeks feedback as it considers widening Custis Trail and other improvements

Better signage and wider lanes may be on their way for the Custis Trail.
The four-mile paved trail between the Key Bridge and the W&OD Trail is “a very useful short cut for area cyclists” getting to downtown D.C., but has some missing signage and limited sight lines, says local bicycling guide BikeWashington.org.
This winter, Arlington’s Environmental Services and Parks and Recreation departments began reviewing the trail to determine what kinds of improvements should be made.
The county says it intends to widen the trail to 12 feet in width where possible, enhance trail markings and wayfinding and improve existing lighting.
“This review will document the existing conditions of the trail and its access points, identify maintenance and improvement opportunities, and look for opportunities for future investment in the trail that delivers on county goals for park access, recreation, and multimodal transportation,” a project overview says.
Through Sunday, Feb. 18, people can submit feedback on how they use the trail, what their current experiences are and what changes they would like to see.
So far, resident feedback has raised concerns about poor and inconsistent lighting and paving, hazards from culverts and tree roots, poor visibility and a troublesome intersection near the Key Bridge that commenters say could benefit from a redesign.
The county is due to release preliminary infrastructure recommendations and a draft report in the spring, followed by a final report in the summer.
Photo via Google Maps
