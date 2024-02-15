TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Columbia Pike blocked due to gas leak

Update at 5:50 p.m. — The gas leak has been stopped, the fire department said just after 5:30 p.m. Columbia Pike remains closed to traffic, however, according to traffic cameras.
FINAL: Gas has been secured and all FD resources are going in service. No further hazard exists.
— Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 15, 2024
Earlier: A portion of Columbia Pike is blocked for an extended period of time due to a gas leak.
The Pike is closed between S. Wayne Street and S. Barton Street, near Penrose Square, due to the leak. Roadway construction was in progress at the time the leak was reported.
The Arlington County Fire Department is on scene. The closure is expected to stretch on for several hours, according to scanner traffic.
“Avoid the area,” ACFD said. The closure is causing significant delays on the Pike, with traffic to the west reportedly backing up past Glebe Road.
A gas leak and road closure happened in the same general spot in June 2023.
Units are on the scene of a natural gas leak in the area of Columbia Pike & S Adams St. Columbia Pike between S Wayne and S Barton St will be closed in both directions. Expect traffic disruptions and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/QoaST1SAXm
— Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) February 15, 2024
LOCATION: Columbia Pike / S Adams St
INCIDENT: Fire Department Activity
IMPACT: Traffic has been closed in both directions on Columbia Pike from S Wayne St to S Barton St. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/uZOyl8pTkP
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) February 15, 2024
The Pike is closed for a big gas leak @ARLnowDOTcom lots of police & fire. Overheard a cop say they were waiting on a contractor. pic.twitter.com/fZDu8tiTCH
— Rob Link (@RobBobLink) February 15, 2024
