TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Columbia Pike blocked due to gas leak

Previous Image 1/3 Next Image

Update at 5:50 p.m. — The gas leak has been stopped, the fire department said just after 5:30 p.m. Columbia Pike remains closed to traffic, however, according to traffic cameras.

Earlier: A portion of Columbia Pike is blocked for an extended period of time due to a gas leak.

The Pike is closed between S. Wayne Street and S. Barton Street, near Penrose Square, due to the leak. Roadway construction was in progress at the time the leak was reported.

The Arlington County Fire Department is on scene. The closure is expected to stretch on for several hours, according to scanner traffic.

“Avoid the area,” ACFD said. The closure is causing significant delays on the Pike, with traffic to the west reportedly backing up past Glebe Road.

A gas leak and road closure happened in the same general spot in June 2023.

