Former Philz location in Ballston set to become juice shop

A juice shop will be replacing a coffee shop in Ballston.
The former Philz Coffee at 4121 Wilson Blvd, in the middle of the Ballston Exchange office complex, is becoming a Greenheart Juice Shop. Philz closed in December after just under four years in the storefront.
The San Francisco-based company has reportedly closed all of its existing D.C.-area cafes. The last remaining Philz, in the District’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, was robbed earlier this month before its expected closing date.
Greenheart Juice Shop was recently acquired by Arlington hospitality group Wooden Nickel Bar Co., operator of local restaurants like Copperwood Tavern and Brass Rabbit Public House, the Washington Business Journal reported last month.
Greenheart has existing locations in Vienna, Leesburg and Aldie. Wooden Nickel owner Reese Gardner confirmed to ARLnow that a new location will be opening in Ballston — and said that another would follow elsewhere in the county.
“The first of two Arlington locations,” Gardner said, declining for now to reveal where the other will be opening. “Same offerings as the other three locations.”
Gardner said the juice shop in Ballston “should be open in July.”
The Business Journal had also previously reported about a Greenheart location planned somewhere in Ballston. The new juice shop will compete with another homegrown local juice-and-smoothie chain, South Block, which has been open across the street since March 2019.
Recent Stories
Despite protest from some students, faculty and alumni, Marymount University will be removing some majors, mostly in the humanities, from its catalogues. On Friday, the Board of Trustees voted 20-0…
We could tell you how great CarCare To Go is. We could tell you about how they are transforming the way people care for their cars with free valet pick-up…
This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can…
Arlington County police are investigating a gunshot fired in the Westover neighborhood.
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++