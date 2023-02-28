Former Philz location in Ballston set to become juice shop

A juice shop will be replacing a coffee shop in Ballston.

The former Philz Coffee at 4121 Wilson Blvd, in the middle of the Ballston Exchange office complex, is becoming a Greenheart Juice Shop. Philz closed in December after just under four years in the storefront.

The San Francisco-based company has reportedly closed all of its existing D.C.-area cafes. The last remaining Philz, in the District’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, was robbed earlier this month before its expected closing date.

Greenheart Juice Shop was recently acquired by Arlington hospitality group Wooden Nickel Bar Co., operator of local restaurants like Copperwood Tavern and Brass Rabbit Public House, the Washington Business Journal reported last month.

Greenheart has existing locations in Vienna, Leesburg and Aldie. Wooden Nickel owner Reese Gardner confirmed to ARLnow that a new location will be opening in Ballston — and said that another would follow elsewhere in the county.

“The first of two Arlington locations,” Gardner said, declining for now to reveal where the other will be opening. “Same offerings as the other three locations.”

Gardner said the juice shop in Ballston “should be open in July.”

The Business Journal had also previously reported about a Greenheart location planned somewhere in Ballston. The new juice shop will compete with another homegrown local juice-and-smoothie chain, South Block, which has been open across the street since March 2019.