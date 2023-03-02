Statutes of Liberty: Want an office with a private entrance? We’ve got space!

This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Laura Lorenzo, Esq., practicing attorneys at The Law Office of James Montana PLLC, an immigration-focused law firm located in Falls Church, Virginia. The legal information given here is general in nature. If you want legal advice, contact us for an appointment.

This week, we’re taking a break from our normal coverage of immigration law in the United States not because there aren’t any interesting developments (there are, in fact, major developments) but because we want to help another small business open up — and help ourselves at the same time, by subletting out a spare floor.

Lawyers, accountants, and other professionals: This is the space for you!

First, the facts:

306 N. Washington Street, Falls Church VA, convenient to downtown Falls Church. Two excellent coffee shops within blocks.

$1500/mo, sublease, term negotiable. (That’s $14/sq. ft./ year!)

1,287 sq. ft.

All utilities paid by Master Tenant (that’s us!)

Private entrance. Private entrance!

Fresh coat of paint throughout

Minisplit HVAC

Two offices

Large parking lot with lots of spaces for you and your clients or customers

Excellent landlord

Now, the goofy photos and floor layout.

This is your private entrance, with a midtier ARLnow commenter for scale.

This is the office you walk into, with an economy-class Mitt Romney lookalike for scale. There’s plenty of room in here for at least two workstations. Also, a private bathroom and kitchenette.

Walk down the hallway, and you’re in the second spacious, freshly painted office. Did you know that if you dab in proper lighting, your shadow looks like Nosferatu operating a backhoe? TIL!

There is also a large, unfinished storage area. Master Tenant for scale.

Here is the full floor layout:

This is a great opportunity for a professional who is looking for a great office setting at an extremely competitive price. Why is it $14/sq. ft./year? We think that the storage space, although useful for inventory, isn’t usable as an office, so we’ve lowered the price to reflect that.

Contact James directly at [email protected] if you are interested. We’d love to give you a tour!

As always, we welcome your comments and will do our best to respond.