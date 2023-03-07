JUST IN: Smoke at Clarendon Metro station prompts large emergency response

(Updated at 8:45 a.m.) The Clarendon Metro station filled with smoke during this morning’s commute, prompting a large fire department and police response.

The initial dispatch went out around 8:15 a.m., for smoke in the station. The station was evacuated and trains were halted in the area.

Metro described the issue as “a track problem.” As of 8:30 a.m., reports suggest that the smoke is dissipating, no fire has been found so far, and the response is about to be scaled back.

Metro riders were told to expect significant delays in both directions of the Orange and Silver lines. As of 8:45 a.m., nothing hazardous had been found and trains were starting to resume normal operations. It’s still unclear what caused the smoke.

Orange/Silver Line Delay: Expect delays in both directions due to a track problem at Clarendon. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 7, 2023

UPDATED: Orange/Silver Line Delay: Train service suspended between Ballston & Rosslyn due to fire department activity at Clarendon. Buses requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 7, 2023

@ARLnowDOTcom something going on at Clarendon metro. Tons of fire and rescue — HawkeyeKevin (@HawkeyeKevin) March 7, 2023