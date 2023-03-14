Wagamama in Clarendon could open before summer

Work is underway on the new Wagamama in Clarendon, which is currently expected to open around mid-year.

The opening estimate was reported last month by Restaurant Business, an industry publication.

One year after the British restaurant chain focusing on Japanese cuisine first announced it would be coming to Clarendon, to the former Oz location at 2950 Clarendon Blvd, the exterior of the building still seems in virtually the same condition it was after the Australian restaurant closed in 2019. That is, except for the removal of the signs and most of the loud yellow paint.

Brown paper now covers the windows, however, hiding the interior construction that’s well underway inside, according to a tipster.

Restaurant Business reported that the Arlington location and a new location in Dallas are expected to open “before summer.” Overall, the chain has over 200 locations across 27 countries. It is in the midst of a renewed U.S. expansion push, focused primarily on the Southeast.

The restaurant features dishes like ramen and donburi — a bowl of steamed rice with stir-fried protein and mixed vegetables — along with more pan-Asian dishes like curry. Plans for the Clarendon location include “an expansive patio,” according to a press release.