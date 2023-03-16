NEW: Crystal City Metro station evacuated due to smoking escalators

(Updated at 9:40 p.m.) Trains are bypassing the Crystal City Metro station and the station has been evacuated due to smoke coming from a set of escalators.

The initial call went out shortly before 9 a.m. for the station filling with smoke. A large fire department response is now on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Bus service is helping to bring passengers from Crystal City to the nearby Pentagon City station. As of 9:40 p.m., the source of the smoke had been found, according to the fire department, and most personnel were in the process of leaving the scene.

#FINAL: Source has been located and has been isolated. Smoke conditions are improving and most units are in the process of clearing the scene. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) March 17, 2023

Blue/Blue+ Line Alert: Due to fire department activity at Crystal City, Metrobus routes 7A, 10A, 22A and 16E operate btwn Crystal City and Pentagon City. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 17, 2023