Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of March 20, there are 124 detached homes, 30 townhouses and 141 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 12 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
414 N. Monroe Street, 22201 — NOW: $2,449,000 (Reduced $1,000 on 3/20)
5704 11th Road N., 22205 — NOW: $1,015,000 (Reduced $10,000 on 3/15)
5630 8th Street N., 22205 — NOW: $950,000 (Reduced $75,000 on 3/16)
1805 Crystal Drive #710S, 22202 — NOW: $600,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 3/14)
3133 S. Glebe Road, 22202 — NOW: $569,900 (Reduced $30,000 on 3/13)
989 S. Buchanan Street #213, 22204 — NOW: $514,900 (Reduced $5,000 on 3/16)
4141 N. Henderson Road #212, 22203 — NOW: $369,900 (Reduced $5,000 on 3/19)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
