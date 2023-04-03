ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 3, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13265 times… so far.
- Broyhill mansion demolition kicks off with owners fending off vigilante neighborhood preservationists
- Morning Notes
- An Easter egg hunt for adults is coming to Ballston this weekend courtesy of Quincy Hall
- ACPD: Victim managed to escape carjacking attempt
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 12:00 pm: People of Mason Square
- 2:00 pm: Mason Square Market
- 5:30 pm: Love Me Some Meatballs
- 5:30 pm: Arlington Volunteers
- 6:00 pm: Tuesday Dance Party
- 6:30 pm: Defense & Subterfuge – Discuss and hold defensive tools
Demolition began this weekend on the 70-year-old Broyhill mansion in the Donaldson Run neighborhood. The lengths to which some have gone to oppose it, including allegedly impersonating a photographer and…
Three armed men attempted — unsuccessfully — to carjack someone in Pentagon City late last night. That’s according to the latest Arlington County Police Department crime report. The attempted carjacking…
One local company championing this new teammate is Clarendon-based Axios HQ (3100 Clarendon Blvd). The startup was spun out as a separate company in late 2022 after its parent company, Axios, was bought by Cox Enterprises for $525 million.
An all-ages Easter egg hunt is coming to Ballston, giving hunters chances to win free pizza, wings, and beer. Pizza and beer hall Quincy Hall at the corner of Fairfax…
