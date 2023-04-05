ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 5, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13569 times… so far.

📈 Top stories

The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 5, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

☔ Thursday’s forecast

Isolated tstorms. Overcast. Pleasantly warm. High of 81 and low of 0. Sunrise at 6:44 am and sunset at 7:37 pm. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Thought of the Day

Behind every mindful choice lies a deeper connection to the earth and an understanding of the importance of gentle environmental treading for the world’s physical embrace.

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.