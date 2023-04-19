Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of April 15, there are 126 detached homes, 30 townhouses and 146 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 19 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
922 16th Street S., 22202 — NOW: $2,199,999 (Reduced: $50,000 on 4/12)
-
6907 30th Street N., 22213 — NOW: $1,825,000 (Reduced: $35,000 on 4/12)
-
1624 12th Street S., 22204 — NOW: $1,599,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 4/13)
-
5704 11th Road N., 22205 — NOW: $1,017,000 (Reduced: $3,000 on 4/13)
-
2118 N. Oakland Street, 22207 — NOW: $975,000 (Reduced: $24,000 on 4/13)
-
1510 S. Edgewood Street #558, 22204 — NOW: $429,900 (Reduced: $5,000 on 4/12)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 41969 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Elegant 2018 Modern Farmhouse, sited on a level landscaped 10K SF lot.
Residents will have to wait until May to apply for a permit to use on-street parking in their neighborhood. Two weeks ago Monday, Arlington County opened up applications for its…
A new restaurant may be moving into the former home of Rincome Thai on Columbia Pike. A business going by the name “Yoi Yoi” has applied for a permit to…
We are sad to announce that after nearly 80 years in operation, Overlee Preschool will permanently close its doors at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It has been a pleasure and a privilege serving our local community and being a small part of the upbringing of generations of Arlington children. To our alumni and friends: thank you for your community and friendship over these many decades. We are heartened that the spirit of Overlee will continue to live on in you and your children!
If you were previously connected to Overlee and are interested in joining us for our farewell event, please reach out to our president at [email protected]. We ask that you please contact us before visiting the school.
Please join us this Spring for our grand opening of ParCiti Golf. We will be featuring virtual golf simulators in individual bays where you can practice your best shots! We are awaiting our ABC beer and wine License, so soon you will be able to enjoy a nice cold beer while playing some golf. We also offer lessons! Whether you have never held a club in your hands or are already an accomplished golfer, our certified gold instructors are focused on helping your individual golf game, from grip to on-course strategy. Do not hesitate to stop by soon at 3102 Columbia Pike!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 20 from 5:30-7:00. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a