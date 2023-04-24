ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 24, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 12584 times… so far.
- ACPD: Armed man who threatened bar bouncer arrested at gunpoint in Clarendon
- Workplace dispute leads to stabbing at Arlington hotel
- Morning Notes
- Board approves $1.55 billion budget, holds property tax rate steady and boosts member pay
- 10:00 am: Needs, Wants, Wishes and Dreams Workshop
- 10:30 am: Medicare and Retirement Planning
- 12:00 pm: People of Mason Square
- 2:00 pm: Mason Square Market
- 6:00 pm: Tuesday Dance Party: Salsa
Afternoon clouds. Mild. High of 67 and low of 42. Sunrise at 6:18 am and sunset at 7:54 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
In one year, a group of Washington-Liberty High School students built a subatomic particle detector from scratch, teaching themselves everything from a new coding language to how to solder. Now,…
All six taxi companies authorized to operate in Arlington County are asking for rate increases. The companies say this would help offset rising business costs — including fuel and insurance…
A 25-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed a former coworker at a local hotel over the weekend. The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hotel…
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in…
