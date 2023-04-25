‘Bluefish Bistro’ appears to be coming to Columbia Pike, but few details have surfaced

A restaurant called Bluefish Bistro is looking to make a splash on Columbia Pike, but details remain murky.

A new eatery going by the seafood-sounding name is opening on the ground floor of the Centro Arlington development at the corner of S. George Mason Drive and Columbia Pike, per photos and the development’s updated site plan.

The 1,450-square-foot restaurant is set to be next to H&R Block and Vietnamese restaurant Pho Saigon Pearl while across from the Harris Teeter. The business also has applied for a liquor license with the company name listed as “PJW Corp.”

Other than that, though, no other details have surfaced.

“At this time, we don’t have any information to share,” a Centro Arlington spokesperson told ARLnow in an email.

ARLnow has reached out to a company linked with the restaurant in public records, PJW Corp, but has yet to hear back as of publication.

Centro Arlington opened in 2019, replacing the Columbia Pike Village Center, which had the three-decade-old Food Star supermarket that many considered a neighborhood institution.

The three-year-old, six-story development is home to a Harris Teeter, several doctors’ offices, an Orangetheory fitness studio, a veterinarian’s office, and apartments.