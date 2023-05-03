Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of May 1, there are 142 detached homes, 17 townhouses and 140 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 15 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
3716 N. Nelson Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,999,777 (Reduced $25,000 on 4/24)
-
4909 34th Street N., 22207 — NOW: $2,149,900 (Reduced $100,000 on 4/25)
-
4031 Nelly Custis Drive, 22207 – NOW: $1,735,000 (Reduced $40,000 on 4/27)
-
2560 23rd Road N., 22207 — NOW: $1,500,000 (Reduced $88,000 on 4/27
-
5881 9th Road N., 22205 — NOW: $1,145,000 (Reduced $5,000 on 4/26)
-
1101 S. Arlington Ridge Road #1004, 22202 — NOW: $697,000 (Reduced $43,000 on 4/26)
-
1000 N. Randolph Street #105, 22201 — NOW: $430,000 (Reduced $9,000 on 4/23)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
Recent Stories
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16964 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Arlington County is looking to make a three-block stretch in Courthouse safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Specifically, it is looking for ways to improve conditions along a three-block stretch…
When living civil rights legend Joan Trumpauer Mulholland participated in sit-ins, she carried a Bible with her. She kept her birth certificate inside “so that they could identify the body,”…
Police are on the lookout for a man who has been spotted masturbating multiple times near the Walter Reed pickleball courts. Cops have been called to the Walter Reed Community…
Join us on Wednesday nights at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday nights at 5 p.m. at Flex Arlington for The Tempo Club.
The Tempo Club is a 45 minute mat based class, programmed to the beat of the music. You’ll use heavy weights, as well as resistance bands, to strengthen your body, work on endurance, and focus on stability training.
If you’re looking to meet friends, get stronger, and have fun while doing it (we know fun and workout don’t always go together, but trust us on this one), then come try The Tempo Club.
Book your mat at thetempoclub.com
You’re invited to Tara Hoot’s home away from home–Capitol Hill’s Crazy Aunt Helen’s! There’s something for everyone! Story Time Brunch! Bingo and a Show! Pageants! Mother’s Day! Find a Tara Hoot show that’s perfect for you and get ready for some feel-good fun. Why? Because darlings, you’re GORGEOUS and we can’t wait to see you!
Understanding Your Employer Retirement Plan – Traditional vs. Roth
Is your retirement savings approach aligned with today’s tax and market realities? Learn which retirement plan, a traditional plan or Roth IRA, fits your future needs and goals.
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve