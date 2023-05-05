Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe is more than just a bakery

Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe offers a German and European gourmet experience like no other.
Aiming to bring a piece of home to Arlington, owner Wolfgang Büchler continues to present his customers with the best baked goods after 48 years in business. Together with his Arlington-native wife, they fulfill that goal.
Located along Langston Boulevard, Heidelberg once occupied a location just down the street.
“The bakery itself opened in February of 1975, and we were down the street in the Lee Heights Shopping Center,” said Carla.
“My husband, Wolfgang, was the one who opened it originally, and then I came in September of 1975 and applied for a part-time job. So this is my first job and only job,” she said with a smile.
About 12 years after opening, they moved to their current storefront.
“In 1988, we moved to this location, and this is where we’ve been since then,” said Carla.
Starting by selling just breads, donuts, and cakes, the move down the street allowed them to expand their offerings. With more space and ambition, the pastry shop added a deli section, offering cold cuts, cheeses, and German wursts. The goal, as always, is to give customers a taste of Wolfgang’s hometown.
“He was raised in a suburb of Heidelberg, Germany,” Carla said of her husband. “Wolfgang completed two apprenticeships, one as a baker and one as a pastry chef, because they are two very distinct arts.”
Wolfgang came to America in 1969 and “worked for a German guy who had a pastry shop in Tysons,” Carla said.
Having grown up in Arlington nearly her entire life, Carla shares how she has seen Heidelberg Pastry impact the lives of those in the community.
“They come through the doors and are very overwhelmed and surprised because it is more than just a bakery, it’s bigger,” she said.
“Here we have donuts, breakfast pastries, breads, rolls, other pastries and deli items like sandwiches, and we even have different German grocery items in our store,” Carla added.
For those growing up on the northern side of Arlington, you may have fond memories of this place providing your family with specialized cakes for celebrations or baked goods for the holidays.
“I think it’s satisfying to have the customers feel as though they are family, and so many of our customers have been customers for more than 40 years,” said Carla. “You’re a part of people’s lives and see people get married, have babies, and when they graduate because we make cakes for them.”
Heidelberg has also been a destination for some homesick Germans in the D.C. area.
“Germans tend to always miss their bread first, so this is a perfect spot for them to come to… and during Christmas time, there are so many traditional German treats we have that your mom or grandma would make in Germany,” said Carla.
Despite its enduring popularity, the shop faced challenges during the pandemic.
“We sold items we don’t normally sell, such as eggs, milk, and butter. A lot of people bought yeast and flour because they couldn’t get it in the grocery store,” said Carla. “People were very supportive and would buy from us in particular because we were a small business.”
More recently, the challenge has been rising food costs and occasional shortages.
“There are a lot of things that are just hard to get right now,” said Wolfgang. “We have not increased the prices as we have been increased by wholesalers.”
“People don’t get how much we get charged,” he added. “Our eggs before COVID were $35 for 30 lbs, now it’s $142.”
“Three years later, you think everything should be back to normal, but it’s not,” says Clara.
The tough times only serve to showcase love this couple has for the community.
“We have our son working for us, and we certainly hope that he will one day take over,” says Carla. “I think that the relationship with our customers has tons more meaning than best breads or this or that… knowing that it’s actually real people running the business behind the counter and that it’s a family and that we are originally from Heidelberg.”
Address: 2150 N. Culpeper Street Arlington, VA 22207
Phone: 703-527-8394
Instagram: @heidelbakery
Nicholas Barahona is a freelance food writer who often posts his food reviews on Instagram.
Recent Stories
A student at Kenmore Middle School is facing charges after an alleged threat. The student posted a photo of a gun and the words “wait until tomorrow” in a group…
National Airport is, arguably, a key perk of living in Arlington. Being a <15 minute Uber ride (or a short Metro ride) away from a convenient, well-run airport with flights…
School Board Caucus Kicking Off — “It’s almost show time for the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s School Board endorsement caucus… Voting is slated for: Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m….
A 3 BR+den, 2.5 BA townhome with designer finishes in a prime location.
Are you struggling to cope with anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns? Have you been feeling overwhelmed or stuck in your life? If so, psychotherapy may be the right choice for you.
At our practice, we offer individualized and compassionate psychotherapy services to help you improve your mental health and overall well-being. Our team of licensed and experienced therapists is dedicated to providing you with the highest quality care in a safe and supportive environment.
We offer a 15-minute free consultation to help you determine if psychotherapy is right for you. During this consultation, you’ll have the opportunity to speak with one of our therapists and ask any questions you may have. We’ll also discuss our approach to therapy and how we can work together to achieve your goals.
Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or any other mental health concerns, our therapists will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets your unique needs. We use evidence-based practices and a variety of therapeutic modalities to help you overcome challenges and achieve your goals.
Sleep for Mom, A Free Wellness Webinar
Friday, May 19 at Noon EST.
Are you a new mom looking for real rest? Join us as we chat sleep & all things postpartum. Learn the simple tools & strategies specialists use: mindfulness, yoga (Sultana is a certified yoga instructor) & other holistic approaches, plus over-the-counter remedies. And we’ll take your questions!
Hosted by Sultana Karim, LPC and Sarah Moore, LPC, local moms, licensed professional counselors and perinatal/postpartum specialists.
Understanding Your Employer Retirement Plan – Traditional vs. Roth
Is your retirement savings approach aligned with today’s tax and market realities? Learn which retirement plan, a traditional plan or Roth IRA, fits your future needs and goals.
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve