Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of May 8, there are 146 detached homes, 15 townhouses and 139 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 16 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
3812 N. Nelson Street, 22207 — NOW: $3,349,000 (Reduced: $150,000 on 5/1)
-
1881 N. Nash Street #1511, 22209 — NOW: $1,995,000 (Reduced: $105,000 on 5/5)
-
811 N. Fillmore Street, 22201 — NOW: $1,649,000 (Reduced $51,000 on 5/3)
-
31 N. Trenton Street, 22203 — NOW: $1,085,000 (Reduced $15,000 on 5/3)
-
1111 19th Street N. #1907, 22209 — NOW: $900,000 (Reduced $25,000 on 5/3)
- 4141 Henderson Road N. #601, 22203 — NOW: $365,000 (Reduced $5,000 on 5/1)
