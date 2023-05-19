ARLnow Daily Debrief for May 19, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 4850 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — May 19, 2023.
- New apartment tower proposed for Route 1 in Crystal City
- TRAFFIC ALERT: S. Walter Reed Drive closed after gas line struck
- Morning Notes
- Boeing investments come ‘full-circle’ for W-L senior studying aerospace engineering at Yale
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- NEW: Local watering hole Thirsty Bernie is closing this weekend (8575 views)
- Owner says New District Brewery is kicked, plans to close for good at the end of the month (7957 views)
- Ballston’s Quarterfest Crawl is back early next month with a full line-up (6171 views)
- Morning Poll: Who has the best bagels in Arlington? (6100 views)
- Dozens of teens partying at vacant house scatter when police arrive (5360 views)
- The new Columbia Pike restaurant replacing P. Brennan’s is planning to open next month (5247 views)
- Arlington police searching for missing teen sisters (4737 views)
- Langston Blvd planning effort elicits strong opinions from residents about the future of their neighborhoods (4504 views)
- Green Valley residents voice concerns about open-air substance use, shootings near town square (2234 views)
- Lao restaurant Padaek and an acai bowl eatery are coming to the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center (2207 views)
- APS elementary student tops Virginia entries to Google Doodle competition (1938 views)
- Disabled resident prevails in zoning appeal over plans to build a therapeutic sunroom (1889 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Lookin for a Cure
- 9:30 am: Get Lively at Bar Ivy
- 9:30 am: Get Fit with ArCTIC Brunch
- 10:00 am: LadyBug Academy Open House
- 11:00 am: Spring Fling: A Village Block Party
- 12:00 pm: Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Veterans Resource Fair
- 12:30 pm: Continuing the Narrative of Black Kirby’s Visual Rhetoric by Creative Response
- 2:00 pm: Build A Strong, Functional Core
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 12:30 pm: Plein Air Gouache Painting Workshop (Ages 18+)
- 3:00 pm: Free Alternatives That Complement Traditional Mental Health and SUD Care
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.”
– Robert Frost
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
