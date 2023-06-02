ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 2, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 5266 times… so far.
- Morning Notes
- NOW: Rescue in progress after intoxicated person falls down creek embankment
- Preliminary review wraps up for new apartments planned near Courthouse
- Construction wraps up on second apartment tower in Pentagon Centre redevelopment
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- BREAKING: W-L senior and standout soccer player killed in Fairfax County double homicide (57847 views)
- ‘Nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant’ to open Arlington location (13051 views)
- Arlington public safety call center to start using Amazon AI system for non-emergency calls (6157 views)
- Metro stations to close for Orange Line rail replacement work (4250 views)
- Florida man tries to bring handgun into DCA as banner year for confiscations continues (4098 views)
- Seven years after speaking out, a few residents of an affordable housing building say problems persist (3908 views)
- Peter Chang set to open new restaurant in Crystal City (3894 views)
- Arlington County responds to lawsuit alleging Missing Middle changes decided illegally (3616 views)
- Local eighth-grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee finals tonight (3359 views)
- JUST IN: Police union endorses challenger for Commonwealth’s Attorney (2488 views)
- County Board member says delay of HQ2’s second phase likely only a year (2349 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Madison Manor Yard Sale!
- 10:00 am: Tenant Summit
- 12:00 pm: Ballston Quarterfest
- 1:00 pm: Wear Orange: Walk & Rally for Gun Violence Awareness
- 1:00 pm: The Miraculous Magical Balloon
- 3:30 pm: Festival Argentino
- 4:00 pm: Free Concert | An Intercultural Choral Music Festival
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Danny Rouhier
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 11:00 am: Makers Market First Sundays
- 1:00 pm: Green Community Celebration and Tour
- 1:50 pm: Charlotte’s Web Scout Workshop
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. See more from Weather.gov.
A water rescue operation is underway along Four Mile Run after reports of a drunk man falling down an embankment. The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. behind the Virginia…
With the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel work complete, Metro is upping service on the line. Starting Sunday, Yellow Line trains will arrive every eight minutes all day, the transit…
In honor of the one-month anniversary of this article, we give you a new Mike Mount cartoon. In case you don’t get the reference, it also riffs on some of…
