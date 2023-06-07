ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jun 7, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13308 times… so far.
- UPDATED: Local air quality reaches Code Red level as wildfire smoke thickens
- UPDATED: Police respond to reported fight and shot fired in Green Valley
- Arlington Soccer Association ditches white shorts
- Morning Notes
- 6:00 pm: Ceramics: Hand-building – Planters Workshop at Art House 7
- 7:00 pm: Civil War Convalescent Camps in Arlington
Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind around 8 mph. At night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 7 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
– Eleanor Roosevelt
Thursday will be another Code Red air quality alert day for Arlington and the D.C. area. The good news, though, is that some relief from the wildfire smoke is in…
Arlington’s preeminent youth soccer league is nixing white shorts. The Arlington Soccer Association announced yesterday that it would replace white shorts with blue shorts, starting in the fall. The move…
A $2.1 million contract to restore Sparrow Pond in Glencarlyn Park is set for Arlington County Board consideration this weekend. The planning of the Sparrow Pond restoration project began in…
