Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

As of June 7, there are 141 detached homes, 23 townhouses and 128 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 15 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
-
2423 16th Street N., 22201 — NOW: $2,995,000 (Reduced: $105,000 on 6/5)
-
2915 N. Sycamore Street, 22207 — NOW: $2,149,000 (Reduced: $50,000 on 5/31)
-
1233 N. Taylor Street, 22201 — NOW: $2,089,000 (Reduced: $10,000 on 6/5)
-
3832 Dittmar Road, 22207 — NOW: $1,625,000 (Reduced $124,000 on 5/31)
-
842 S. Monroe Street, 22204 — NOW: $1,249,000 (Reduced $26,000 on 5/29)
-
1211 Eads Street S. #206, 22202 — NOW: $599,990 (Reduced $30,000 on 6/3)
