Four Courts still on track for August reopening as renovations continue

Ireland’s Four Courts says it’s still on track to reopen in August.

The longtime Courthouse watering hole has been closed since a rideshare driver plowed into the front of the pub last August, sparking a raging fire and seriously injuring several people.

The driver, who was reportedly suffering a medical emergency, was not charged. A number of first responders who responded to the chaotic scene were recently recognized for their heroism.

The pub released a video Tuesday evening providing a tour of the ongoing construction inside. The one-minute video shows the interior totally gutted and lined with new plywood.

“I know it looks a little different than how we’re used to seeing it, but today we’re here to give you a sneak peak at all the construction and renovations that have been going on over the past few months, in prep for our grand reopening in August,” the video’s host says.

Only a few items salvaged from the original pub are seen in the video, including the large wooden fireplace and some stained glass windows.

While the layout of the pub will be more or less the same as it was before the crash and fire, there will be some new features, notably a new draft beer system, the host says.