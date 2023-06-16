Pike Blues Fest, prostate cancer run/walk are happening this weekend

The annual Columbia Pike Blues Festival is this Saturday and will result in some road closures.
From our previous article:
The annual summer music festival is set to take place on June 17 this year and will span several Columbia Pike blocks. It will feature a collection of performances, local food, beer, and family-friendly activities, as it usually does.
This year’s headliner is Judith Hill, a singer and songwriter featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom.” She’s performed and worked with John Legend, Josh Groban, Prince, and Michael Jackson and has self-produced several of her own albums.
Also playing at the festival are Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, local blues guitarist Bobby Thompson, Gayle Harrod Band, and Spice Cake Blues.
A number of local restaurants will be providing food and drinks, including New District Brewing.
Arlington County police will be on scene, helping with road closures and traffic control.
From an ACPD press release:
The 2023 Columbia Pike Blues Festival will take place on Saturday, June 17, and will begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. The following roadways will be closed from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in order to accommodate the event:
- S. Walter Reed Drive, from 9th Street S. to Columbia Pike
Southbound Walter Reed Drive, from 7th Street S. to 9th Street S. – local traffic only and handicapped drop-off for the event.
- 9th Street S., from S. Highland Street to S. Walter Reed Drive
- 9th Road S., from S. Garfield Street to S. Walter Reed Drive.
Another sizable event, the 2023 Zero Prostate Cancer 5k Run/Walk, is planned on Saturday and will result in morning road closures in Pentagon City.
From ACPD:
The 2023 Zero Prostate Cancer 5k Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, June 17. The following roadways will be closed in order to accommodate the event:
From approximately 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- S. Joyce Street, between 15th Street S. and Army Navy Drive
From approximately 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Army Navy Drive, between S. Joyce Street and 25th Street S.
Race attendees and spectators are encouraged to use public or other forms of multimodal transportation, as street parking around the event will be limited. Paid parking is available in the garage at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City for those choosing to drive.
“The public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area, and motorists are urged to follow law enforcement direction, be mindful of closures, and remain alert for increased pedestrian traffic,” the police department said of the events. “Motorists should be on the lookout for temporary ‘No Parking’ signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. If your vehicle is towed from a public street, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.”
