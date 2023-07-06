ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 6, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 7:30 am: Morning Notes (Comments)
- 9:30 am: Arlington champions Moore’s Barber Shop as it charts new course for historic preservation (Comments)
- 10:30 am: At Sloppy Mama’s, a commitment to traditional barbecue — and the community (Comments)
- 11:30 am: NEW: More than a dozen Missing Middle permit applications are in the works so far (Comments)
- 1:45 pm: Alleged drug dealer charged in man’s fentanyl overdose death in Arlington (Comments)
- 2:45 pm: Crash with overturned vehicle closes portion of N. George Mason Drive (Comments)
- 3:55 pm: A first-time home buying program faces headwinds from Arlington’s hot real estate market (Comments)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Veteran Art Show Opening Reception
- 5:00 pm: Free Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 7:30 pm: Free Summer Movie Series in June at Westpost
⛈️ Friday’s forecast
A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.”
– Booker T. Washington
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
