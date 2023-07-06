More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 6, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let's take a look back at today's stories and a look forward to tomorrow's event calendar.

The following are articles published earlier today — Jul 6, 2023.

Here is what's going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

"If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else."
– Booker T. Washington

Thanks for reading!

A first-time home buying program faces headwinds from Arlington’s hot real estate market

(Updated at 4 p.m.) Recently, a family of five with three boys bought a two-bedroom home with a den in Arlington, thanks in part to a little-known county program that…

Legal Insider: The EEO complaint process for federal employees

Learn the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaint process is and the reasons for one in Legal Insider.

Crash with overturned vehicle closes portion of N. George Mason Drive

A portion of N. George Mason Drive was closed this afternoon in the Buckingham neighborhood, near Ballston, after a crash.

Alleged drug dealer charged in man’s fentanyl overdose death in Arlington

A 30-year-old Lorton man is being charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fatal Arlington overdose. A man died in a Penrose home last June after overdosing on drugs that contained…

Summer Ceramics Programs for Teens and Pre-Teens with Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington!

By: Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

Join MoCA Arlington Summer Camps at Marymount University and learn the fundamentals of handbuilding, throwing on a wheel, glazing, and much more! In this two-week course, students will explore hand building techniques, wheel throwing, and strengthen ideas that exemplify individual artist expression guided by professional working artists. Students of all skill levels are welcome!

Some sections begin next week:
Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 11-14)

Week 3 & 4: Intro to Ceramics MoCA at Marymount (Ages 14-18)

Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)

Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott

Erik Scott – Headliner

Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings

Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond

You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.  

Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our

