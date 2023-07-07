ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 7, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 7, 2023.
- 7:30 am: Morning Notes | 🗣️ Comments
- 9:30 am: ‘Arlington’s Judge Judy,’ Hon. Judith Wheat, makes history as first woman Circuit Court Chief Judge | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: BlerDCon, celebrating Black nerd culture, kicks off today in Crystal City | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: UPDATED: Flash Flood Warning issued for Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: BREAKING: Water rescue underway in Pentagon City | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:00 pm: APS mulls moving Spanish immersion program from Gunston to Kenmore Middle School | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Parent/Child: Fun Printmaking! Block Carving and Printing Workshop @ Art House 7
- 👉 1:00 pm: Explore Archery
- 1:00 pm: Artist talks with Christina P. Day and Steve Wanna
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Demi Chang
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 2:00 pm: Board Game Afternoon
⛅️ Saturday’s forecast
A slight chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Success is not in what you have, but who you are.”
– Bo Bennett
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
