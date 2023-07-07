More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 7, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 7, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

    📅 Upcoming events

    Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

    Here are the events planned for Sunday:

    ⛅️ Saturday’s forecast

    A slight chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. See more from Weather.gov.

    💡 Quote of the Day

    “Success is not in what you have, but who you are.”
    – Bo Bennett

    🌅 Tonight’s sunset

    We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

    APS mulls moving Spanish immersion program from Gunston to Kenmore Middle School

    A Spanish immersion program could move to Kenmore Middle School to improve access and balance school capacity.

    BREAKING: Water rescue underway in Pentagon City

    Arlington County firefighters made water rescues in the Pentagon City area this afternoon amid torrential downpours.

    RSVP: Graduate Certificate Virtual Information Session July 11

    Build your resume and career knowledge with a graduate certificate! A graduate certificate from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University in Arlington, can help you…

    UPDATED: Flash Flood Warning issued for Arlington

    Update at 1:35 p.m. — A water rescue is underway in the Pentagon City area after high water stranded multiple people in vehicles. Update at 1 p.m. — A Flash…

    In Your 20’s + Wondering ‘What’s Next’?

    By: Sarah Moore, Licensed Professional Counselor

    Feeling ‘Stuck’? Wondering ‘What’s Next?’ Is it strange not having school to return to after the Summer?

    Kelly Charwat specializes in therapy for young adults in their 20’s. She uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and experience as a Career Coach at George Washington University to help her clients navigate everything from their professional life to their personal life with warmth, humor and understanding.

    Kelly is a huge local sports fan, so much so that she worked for 6 years for the Washington Nationals in program management. She and her husband have a beautiful dog, Sunny, and love checking out local wineries and traveling.

    Like to see what it would be like to work with Kelly? She’s profiled on our website: www.sarahmoorelpc.com and offers free consultations for new clients.

    Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)

    Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott

    Erik Scott – Headliner

    Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings

    Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond

    You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.  

    Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our

