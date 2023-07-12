More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 12, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 12, 2023.

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. At night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. See more from Weather.gov.

“Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn’t know you left open.”
– John Barrymore

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

NEW: Arlington police announce additional arrests in anti-fentanyl push

A week after announcing an arrest for a 2022 fatal overdose, Arlington County police have charged two more people in another deadly opioid overdose. A 19-year-old Arlington man and 19-year-old…

Owners of razed Broyhill estate seek new owner-developer for site, touting up to 36 Missing Middle units

In a new twist, the now-razed Broyhill estate in the Donaldson Run neighborhood is again on the market, billed as a development opportunity for anywhere between six and 36 homes….

Drivers may be required to stop for longer while pedestrians cross the road

The Arlington County Board is considering a new measure to increase pedestrian safety in crosswalks.

