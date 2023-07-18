Z-Burger opens along Crystal City’s restaurant row

A new Z-Burger started serving late last week in Crystal City.
The local burger franchise has opened a new location at 509 23rd Street S., next to Royal Pawn and Los Tios Grill. That was the former location of Taj of India and was initially set to be the home to Korean rice dog eatery Oh K-Dog and Egg Toast. But those plans never materialized and now it’s a Z-Burger.
The fast-casual eatery opened late last week, co-owner Kevin Ejtemai confirmed to ARLnow. As to be expected, the menu consists of burgers, fries, and milkshakes.
This is currently the only Arlington location for Z-Burger, though there was one previously in Virginia Square before it became an All About Burger due to a legal settlement that forced a split of the two franchises.
Ejtemai said the local chain is eyeing expansion and is actively looking for other locations in Arlington. Z-Burger has nine other restaurants across the D.C. area, including one on S. Pickett Street in Alexandria that opened recently.
The co-owner noted one of the main reasons they decided to open on 23rd Street in Crystal City — on the “restaurant row” where a number of the independent businesses have set up shop over the year — is that it’s a “historic and quaint [part of] town.”
