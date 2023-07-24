ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 24, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 24, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛈️ Tuesday’s forecast

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm today, with patchy fog before 10am. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 89, with a calm wind turning south at 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low around 67 with a calming northeast wind. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”

– Albert Einstein

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.