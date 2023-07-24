ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 24, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
County to launch new behavioral health crisis response team
Arlington County considers senior care-related zoning changes in Pentagon City and on Columbia Pike
Ice cream shop coming to Crystal City, but flavor unknown
Police investigating weekend carjacking in Crystal City
Houses on former Febrey-Lothrop site to go on sale in the fall
Ballston movie theater without AC amid 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' blockbuster weekend
NEW: Man arrested for Crystal City sexual assault
Here is what's going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm today, with patchy fog before 10am. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 89, with a calm wind turning south at 5-7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, followed by partly cloudy conditions and a low around 67 with a calming northeast wind. See more from Weather.gov.
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”
– Albert Einstein
A suspect is in custody in connection to the sexual assault of a woman in Crystal City’s underground shopping center. The crime happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said…
Those seeking an escape from the midsummer heat experienced the opposite this weekend in the Regal Cinema in Ballston. The theater at Ballston Quarter mall is suffering an extended outage…
Houses at the former site of the Febrey-Lothrop House are set to go on sale this fall, with a delivery set for early next year. Toll Brothers announced last week…
After a several month break, yet another BMW has been carjacked in the Crystal City area. The incident was reported at 23rd Street S. and S. Eads Street around 2:30…
Latinas Leading Tomorrow’s mission is to connect and expose Latinas to opportunities that enrich their futures through education, mentoring, and leadership development.
The Reach the Stars 5K Event serves as a primary fundraiser to support our three main programs:
-CORE: Afterschool program for high-schoolers that cultivates cultural identity, understanding, leadership development, academic excellence, governance, community service, and mentorship.
-ELITE: Virtual program that transforms the current unequal power structures and elevates the new generation of Latina leaders to prepare them for college and the career world.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers