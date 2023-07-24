Ice cream shop coming to Crystal City, but flavor unknown

A new ice cream shop is coming to Crystal City, but the flavor remains unknown.
It appears an ice cream shop is going into 1900 Crystal Drive, per a permit applied for earlier this month. It’s expected to be on the ground floor in one of the two residential buildings going up at the site.
The address is 269 19th Court S., per the permit, so it may mean it will be located in some sort of alleyway.
However, it is not immediately clear which ice cream shop will be going in there. ARLnow has reached out to developer JBG Smith, which owns the buildings, but the developer declined to comment, per a spokesperson.
Arlington has a number of ice cream shops, several of which are in the midst of or recently have opened new locations. That includes Jeni’s in Shirlington, Mimi’s in Pentagon City, and Toby’s in Westover.
Considering Toby’s is set to open a shop in nearby Pentagon City, it likely takes them out of the running.
Mimi’s Handmade Ice Cream is opening its second location in the Mosaic District in August or September but told FFXnow last month that they were looking to expand rather aggressively. Owner Rollin Amore said they had leases signed for locations in Annandale, Falls Church, Chevy Chase, and Rockville, and were looking at the possibility of a shop in Sterling. He tells ARLnow that the forthcoming Crystal City shop is not his.
Construction on the residential towers where the new ice cream shop will likely be located began in March 2021. Work could be completed as soon as next year.
Hat tip to Chris Slatt
