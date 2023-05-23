Proposed residential development would bring changes to southern Crystal City

A new apartment building may be coming to a southern portion of Crystal City, and changing some infrastructure in the process.
Developer JBG Smith announced today a plan for a 370-unit apartment building on “Block W” in Crystal City. The site is bounded by Crystal Drive, a National Airport access road, and railroad tracks, and is currently home to a gravel parking lot, an off-ramp from the access road and a small, JBG-owned workout park.
The plans appear to replace to the park and the off-ramp, with a seven-story building fronting Crystal Drive, in line with the circa-2010 Crystal City Sector Plan. According to JBG, the development plan preserves 35,000 square feet of privately-owned open space, including the adjacent sand volleyball courts, and includes some street-level retail space.
“The Sector Plan envisions, as part of the development of Block W, the current airport access road off-ramp be removed to make way for the new developments,” notes JBG’s recent filing with the county. “Furthermore, the Sector Plan envisions Crystal Drive to be a retail-oriented mixed-use arterial street which includes a bike lane on Crystal Drive in Block W.”
The developer — the predominant property owner in the Crystal City and Pentagon City neighborhoods, also known collectively as National Landing — says the proposed development will transform an underutilized, vehicular-oriented area into new apartments and pedestrian-oriented ground floor retail… further connecting the neighborhood. ”
JBG Smith has several residential developments in the works in Crystal City.
This month, Arlington County is expected to advance a review of the company’s plans to add more apartment buildings to the River House site.
Plans to build two towers on the site of an 11-story office building and the former Jaleo restaurant, meanwhile, are still under review, according to Arlington County’s website. The Americana Hotel is currently being demolished to make way for one apartment tower while construction continues on two pairs of residential towers: one at 1900 Crystal Drive and another at 2001 and 2000 S. Bell Street, with construction expected to wrap up in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
The press release about the new apartment redevelopment is below.
JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, has submitted plans to Arlington County for the development of approximately 370 new apartment units and street-level retail at Block W in National Landing.
Located on Crystal Drive, just north of Airport Access Road, the site is currently home to a gravel parking lot and a vehicular off ramp, which JBG SMITH plans to replace with a seven-story mixed-use residential building with 3,000 square feet of retail. The building has been designed by award-winning architecture firm SK+I to achieve LEED Gold certification and is expected to participate in Arlington County’s Green Building Incentive program.
The project will also preserve more than 35,000 square feet of open space, currently home to the Crystal City Volleyball Courts, and further enhance and expand the pedestrian experience on Crystal Drive. JBG SMITH’s plans also call for bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations.
“As we continue to redevelop and revitalize National Landing, we are looking for opportunities to add new housing and neighborhood serving retail,” said Matt Ginivan, Senior Vice President of Development at JBG SMITH. “By transforming this underutilized, vehicular-oriented area into new apartments and pedestrian-oriented ground floor retail, we are further connecting the neighborhood. We look forward to working alongside the county and the community as we usher this project through the entitlement process.”
JBG SMITH’s ongoing placemaking efforts in National Landing have led the charge in creating meaningful places meant to connect communities and enhance the lives of those that live, work, or visit them. Just north of Block W, along Crystal Drive, JBG SMITH is developing Surreal at Dining in the Park by renowned Chef Enrique Limardo of Seven Restaurant Group as well as Water Park, an outdoor community gathering space comprising 11 different food and drink concepts, both of which are expected to deliver this summer.
JBG SMITH also remains on track to deliver 1,583 multifamily units at 1900 Crystal Drive and 2000 & 2001 South Bell Street beginning in 2024. In October, JBG SMITH filed plans to develop a diverse range of new rental and for-sale housing options, public parks, trails, and other outdoor gathering places throughout the 36-acre RiverHouse Neighborhood in Arlington.
Jo DeVoe contributed to this report
Recent Stories
EcoAction Arlington just got a $60,000 boost from the Arlington branch of the NAACP and the Mormon church in its efforts to plant trees in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Last year, the…
Explore Arlington housing market data through the lens of bedrooms.
“Joe’s is the past, A Modo Mio is now!” These are the words from Rosario, part owner of what used to be Joe’s Pizza Place, but is now A Modo…
It’s time to bid farewell to The Americana Hotel in Crystal City. The long-time budget hotel along Richmond Highway is being demolished to make way for residential redevelopment across the…
Are you seeking a confidential space where you can explore your emotions, overcome challenges, and find inner peace? Look no further than our dedicated psychotherapy service! We understand that life can be overwhelming at times, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, our passion lies in helping individuals like you navigate life’s complexities and find the strength to thrive. Our skilled and compassionate therapist is committed to creating a warm, non-judgmental environment where you can express your thoughts and feelings openly. With our personalized approach, we tailor each session to address your unique needs and empower you to overcome obstacles.
Through evidence-based techniques and a deep understanding of the human mind, our therapist will guide you on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or simply seeking personal growth, we’re here to provide guidance and practical tools for lasting change.
Your mental well-being is our top priority, and we take pride in fostering a strong therapeutic alliance built on trust and respect. We believe that everyone has the potential to lead a fulfilling life, and we’re here to help you tap into your inner strength and resilience.
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,