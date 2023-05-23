Demolition comes for the Americana Hotel in Crystal City

It’s time to bid farewell to The Americana Hotel in Crystal City.
The long-time budget hotel along Richmond Highway is being demolished to make way for residential redevelopment across the street from Amazon’s nearly-open second headquarters and a short distance from the Crystal City Metro station.
A spokeswoman for JBG Smith confirmed the demolition to ARLnow this morning (Tuesday).
“Demolition and site work are currently underway, with the earliest possible construction start slated for 2024,” the spokeswoman said, adding that that is all she is able to say at this time.
The Americana Hotel closed in 2020 and JBG Smith quickly purchased it for a new apartment project, consisting of 639 new units, 3,885 square feet of ground floor retail and a distinct architectural feature akin to a partially covered walkway, which was nicknamed the “tabletop.”
The developer’s plans were approved by the Planning Commission and the Arlington County Board in April.
The Americana’s demolition is part of a trend in Arlington County of redeveloping aging motels and hotels.
The iconic Highlander Motel in Virginia Square, a frequent haunt for a motorcycle club, was turned into a CVS. The Days Inn motel in Lyon Village is set to become apartments, which the county is trying to ensure pays homage to the site’s history with a midcentury modern design.
The Key Bridge Marriott, meanwhile, has stood vacant — and is now condemned — after development plans were delayed, likely due to financial issues for the group that owns the site.
Recent Stories
Explore Arlington housing market data through the lens of bedrooms.
“Joe’s is the past, A Modo Mio is now!” These are the words from Rosario, part owner of what used to be Joe’s Pizza Place, but is now A Modo…
A pair of remarkably similar incidents has landed two Arlington men in jail. The incidents occurred within an hour of one another early Sunday morning. In each, a drunk man…
Pentagon Explosion Hoax — “A purportedly AI-generated photo of a fake explosion at the Pentagon spread rapidly on social media on Monday – prompting mass confusion among users and a…
Are you seeking a confidential space where you can explore your emotions, overcome challenges, and find inner peace? Look no further than our dedicated psychotherapy service! We understand that life can be overwhelming at times, and we’re here to support you every step of the way.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, our passion lies in helping individuals like you navigate life’s complexities and find the strength to thrive. Our skilled and compassionate therapist is committed to creating a warm, non-judgmental environment where you can express your thoughts and feelings openly. With our personalized approach, we tailor each session to address your unique needs and empower you to overcome obstacles.
Through evidence-based techniques and a deep understanding of the human mind, our therapist will guide you on a transformative journey of self-discovery. Whether you’re dealing with anxiety, depression, relationship issues, or simply seeking personal growth, we’re here to provide guidance and practical tools for lasting change.
Your mental well-being is our top priority, and we take pride in fostering a strong therapeutic alliance built on trust and respect. We believe that everyone has the potential to lead a fulfilling life, and we’re here to help you tap into your inner strength and resilience.
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
“Trauma patients come to us at the most vulnerable time in their lives,” says Miren Schinco, MD, Director of Trauma Services at VHC Health. “Trauma involves all departments and levels of care, where we come together as a team to get these patients through that vulnerable period as quickly as we can. I’m proud of our team for continuously providing our patients with the most optimal outcomes.”
As a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health is designated to treat the most severely injured patients. VHC Health maintains a complete team of healthcare providers specializing in traumatic injury—available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
4th of July Celebration & Fireworks
Treat yourself this Independence Day with a world-class, private 4th of July extravaganza at the Military Women’s Memorial – a premier National Capital Region site.
Great food, fun, and the best views of Washington DC’s spectacular fireworks display. Relax, enjoy,
26th Annual Memorial Day Program at the Military Women’s Memorial
Join us on May 29 for the Military Women’s Memorial 26th Annual Memorial Day program. This observance is one of the major Memorial Day events in the National Capital Region. Free and open to the public, the event includes formal