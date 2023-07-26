ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 26, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 26, 2023.
- 9:10 am: UPDATE: Heat Advisory issued for Thursday, Excessive Heat Watch for Friday | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:15 am: Clarendon’s B Live is becoming “Beach Bar Live,” at least temporarily | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:20 am: Westmont Apartments opens on Columbia Pike, as Five Guys and another eatery plan to move in | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:35 pm: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to host ‘Barbie’ movie slumber party | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:50 pm: DEVELOPING: Propane tanker overturns, blocking southbound I-395 | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Man escapes armed carjacking attempt near Potomac Yard | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 4:00 pm: Jazz @ Met
- 4:30 pm: Happy Hour Artist Spotlight: Marisa Stratton — Selfie Painting!
- 6:30 pm: FREE Until Help Arrives Training
- 6:30 pm: All Ages Magic Show at Arlington Library
⛈️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm, with mostly sunny and hot conditions reaching a high near 98°F and heat index values up to 105°F. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 14 mph, gusting to 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, potentially higher during thunderstorms. Thursday night will see thunderstorms likely before 2am, followed by a slight chance of showers and a low of around 75°F. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.”
– Aristotle
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
A driver made a daring and successful — though some might say ill-advised — escape from armed carjackers early this morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the…
During summertime in D.C., it can feel impossible to find a place that isn’t crowded with out-of-towners. While we love sharing D.C.’s iconic spots with visitors, sometimes it’s nice to get away…
Three people are being hospitalized and southbound I-395 is blocked after a truck crash.
Looking to enjoy “Barbie” while reliving those childhood slumber parties with your best friends? Alamo Drafthouse has you covered.
