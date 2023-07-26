ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 26, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 26, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛈️ Thursday’s forecast

Expect showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm, with mostly sunny and hot conditions reaching a high near 98°F and heat index values up to 105°F. Southwest winds will range from 10 to 14 mph, gusting to 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is at 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, potentially higher during thunderstorms. Thursday night will see thunderstorms likely before 2am, followed by a slight chance of showers and a low of around 75°F. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.”

– Aristotle

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.