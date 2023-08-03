ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 3, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 3, 2023.
- 9:30 am: A crane lowered a reclining Statue of Liberty in Virginia Square this morning | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Hollywood’s actor strike has come to Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington County still assessing damage from Saturday’s storm | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Public review process kicks off for hotel redevelopment proposal near Rosslyn | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: County to enforce zoning violations in Ballston public alley used by Advanced Towing | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (July 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Friday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 5:00 pm: Opening Reception: Out of the Blue Juried Show
- 5:00 pm: Free Vasen Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 7:00 pm: Movies @ Met
⛈️ Friday’s forecast
There is a 20% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 5pm today, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 77°F accompanied by south winds at 8 mph. Tonight, expect a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, followed by showers until 2am. The night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 68°F and south winds between 5-8 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”
– John Quincy Adams
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, July 2023.
Arlington County says it is enforcing some wayward fencing and gates in a public alley abutting Advanced Towing and American Service Center. It all started because of complaints about tow…
Legal Insider discusses the disciplinary process for federal employees and the materials needed.
A proposal to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel near Rosslyn is beginning its journey through the Arlington County approval process. Local development group Orr Partners took over previously approved plans…
Peaceful Mind Solutions is now offering couples counseling.
Reconnect, Communicate, Rediscover Love – Couples Counseling
Is your relationship facing challenges? Our couples counseling is here to help you navigate through them. Rediscover the joy of a strong, loving connection with our expert therapists. Gain effective communication skills, resolve conflicts, and build a future together. Whether you’re newlyweds or have spent decades together, our compassionate guidance will revitalize your bond. Take the proactive step towards a harmonious and fulfilling partnership. Don’t let obstacles hinder your love – let us empower you to create a lasting, profound relationship. Start your journey towards a happier and healthier connection today. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of your love story. Contact us now for a brighter future together.
Peaceful Mind Solutions also provides:
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Unlocking Your Dream Home: Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village
Unlock Your Dream Home: Join Our FREE Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village, Arlington!
Are you ready to make your dream of homeownership a reality? Kay Houghton and Associates invite you to our exclusive Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village,
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,