Arlington County still assessing damage from Saturday’s storm

The impacts from Saturday’s severe storms were so widespread that Arlington County is still assessing damage.
Power has since been restored to the more than 34,000 Dominion customers in the dark after the storms, and the GW Parkway completed its reopening yesterday after crews removed hundreds of fallen and potentially hazardous trees. But other damage to both private and county property is still being addressed in Arlington.
“The storms on Saturday, July 29, caused widespread damage, resulting in power outages (both public and private buildings) and travel disruptions (caused by fallen trees),” Arlington County spokesman Ryan Hudson recounted to ARLnow. “As staff continue to assess damage, it might be some time before the ultimate impact of the storm is known.”
“County crews continue to investigate and address the tickets submitted to the online Request for Service tool,” Hudson said. “Much of the clean-up focuses on debris blocking roadways and waterways, and tree removal.”
The scale of the damage is reminiscent of the 2012 derecho, though the latter was even more widespread. Saturday’s storms concentrated more of the damage near the river and in north-central portions of Arlington, roughly between Route 50 and Langston Blvd, including the Orange Line corridor.
Still, there remains plenty to clean up.
“The Solid Waste Bureau has collected 246 tons of brush so far since Saturday,” Peter Golkin, spokesman for ARLnow’s Dept. of Environmental Services, tells ARLnow. “The average number of scheduled brush pick-ups is about 70 per day out of a max of 150 available. They’ve hit the max for Tuesday, [Wednesday and Thursday].”
Arlington residents can schedule brush pickups online.
Hudson said Arlington’s 911 call center received a total of 1,618 calls for service on Saturday between 5 p.m. and midnight, a 225% spike in call volume. The Arlington County Emergency Communications Center received a peak volumes of nearly 500 calls between 5-6 p.m.
County employees have inspected 16 homes damaged by the storm, by some combination of strong winds and falling trees, branches, and power lines. Of those, four were determined to have major or severe damage, Hudson said.
Arlington’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation has also been busy since the storm, with lots of fallen trees and branches in local parks and along busy trails.
Storm damage closed Rocky Run Park near Courthouse until it reopened yesterday. The storm also damaged power lines at Gulf Branch Nature Center, leading to a power outage and closure today.
Rocky Run is back open for use!
— ARL VA Parks & Rec (@arlparksrec) August 2, 2023
Gulf Branch Nature Center will be closed for the remainder of the day & tomorrow, Thurs., Aug. 3 due to a power outage.
— ARL VA Parks & Rec (@arlparksrec) August 2, 2023
Recent Stories
Norway may be a hotbed of successful asylum claims and Statutes of Liberty discusses the recent data behind that.
Arlington is not exactly the Hollywood of the East, pivotal West Wing episodes aside, but the strikes rocking tinseltown have a new local front here. The Writers Guild of America and performers…
The Statue of Liberty, in repose, was lifted by crane and placed in front of the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington (MoCA) in Virginia Square Thursday morning.
GW Parkway Back Open — “It took four days of work, but all trees have finally been cleared from the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The parkway’s northern section between the…
Peaceful Mind Solutions is now offering couples counseling.
Reconnect, Communicate, Rediscover Love – Couples Counseling
Is your relationship facing challenges? Our couples counseling is here to help you navigate through them. Rediscover the joy of a strong, loving connection with our expert therapists. Gain effective communication skills, resolve conflicts, and build a future together. Whether you’re newlyweds or have spent decades together, our compassionate guidance will revitalize your bond. Take the proactive step towards a harmonious and fulfilling partnership. Don’t let obstacles hinder your love – let us empower you to create a lasting, profound relationship. Start your journey towards a happier and healthier connection today. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of your love story. Contact us now for a brighter future together.
Peaceful Mind Solutions also provides:
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Unlocking Your Dream Home: Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village
Unlock Your Dream Home: Join Our FREE Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village, Arlington!
Are you ready to make your dream of homeownership a reality? Kay Houghton and Associates invite you to our exclusive Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village,
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,