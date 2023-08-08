ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 8, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 8, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Arlington jury duty questionnaires to hit resident mailboxes soon | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington is the third-best place in the U.S. to raise a family, says new report | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington National Cemetery seeks feedback on plans to remove Confederate Memorial | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: A popular noodle restaurant is moving to Pentagon City from Old Town Alexandria | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Arlington GOP sees record fundraising amid pivot to local election strategy | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
The weather forecast predicts a mostly sunny day with a high temperature close to 87°F and a west wind of 6 to 9 mph. During Wednesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of around 69°F and a southwest wind of about 6 mph, which is expected to become calm as the evening progresses. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Give light and people will find the way.”
– Ella Baker
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
The Arlington County GOP says it’s pivoting away from national politics and working to assemble a broad coalition galvanized by hyper-local issues. The first test of this new strategy will…
Help DC Fray and Founders Row pack the backpack and stock the lockers this school year on Thursday, August 10. You can earn one raffle entry for every three items you donate…
A popular noodle restaurant is leaving Alexandria and making the move to Pentagon City. Yunnan By Potomac is looking to start serving its contemporary Yunnan cuisine on the ground floor…
The new Toll Brothers community is project for this fall and Ask Eli discusses what impact it will have on the housing market.
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Rosslyn Jazz Fest
Rosslyn Jazz Fest is back! On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts are bringing an exciting lineup to the 31st edition of Arlington’s largest free outdoor music festival: Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman
Friday, August 18
Headliner: Matt Bergman
Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was