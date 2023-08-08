ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 8, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 8, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

No events today. Have one to promote? Submit it to the calendar.

☀️ Wednesday’s forecast

The weather forecast predicts a mostly sunny day with a high temperature close to 87°F and a west wind of 6 to 9 mph. During Wednesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of around 69°F and a southwest wind of about 6 mph, which is expected to become calm as the evening progresses. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Give light and people will find the way.”

– Ella Baker

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.