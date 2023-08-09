ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 9, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 9, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: Favorite type of summer vacation | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Coco B’s, Peruvian Brothers, and Astro Beer Hall all hope to open in the next few weeks | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:35 am: Arlington historians are collecting documents that tell the history of the county’s Latino community | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Hello Kitty truck returns to Pentagon Row this Saturday | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Arlington County eyes better coordination after tech struggles | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 4:00 pm: Jazz @ Met
- 4:30 pm: MoCA on the Move at Met Park: Art Making Happy Hour
- 7:00 pm: Historic Gardening at Arlington House
- 7:30 pm: DMV Comedy Wars! Benefits Humane Rescue Alliance!
⛈️ Thursday’s forecast
Expect a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with a high near 78°F and south wind gusts up to 22 mph. Rainfall may amount to a quarter to half an inch. The chance of precipitation decreases to 30% by Thursday evening and the weather becomes mostly clear, with a low around 66°F and west wind at 6 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The biggest risk is not taking any risk… In a world that is changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”
– Mark Zuckerberg
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Arlington is one of the nation’s top counties for technology but residents still experience breakdowns in online processes. A lot of work is required to bridge that gap.
The Arlington County Fair is one of the largest free events on the east coast, and this year, the fair returns bigger and better than ever, August 16-20 at Thomas…
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making a special stop at Pentagon Row this Saturday with limited-edition goodies and merch.
Arts Focus takes a peek at Dominion Stage’s current season and into 2024.
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on August 16th at 5:30pm for part two in our