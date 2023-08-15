UPDATED: Flood and Severe Thunderstorm watches issued for Arlington

(Updated at 2:15 p.m.) For the second day in a row Arlington is under a Flood Watch.
The National Weather Service says that “anomalous moisture coupled with the potential for multiple slow moving thunderstorms will result in the potential for flash flooding.” The storms are expected to arrive later this afternoon, with the Flood Watch set to expire at 8 p.m.
The flood potential follows storms yesterday (Monday) that prompted Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood warnings all in the span of about 10 minutes. The heavy rain also flooded a busy intersection along Columbia Pike.
Later Tuesday afternoon a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued as well.
More on today’s Flood Watch, below, from NWS.
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC
1229 PM EDT Tue Aug 15 2023
…Flash flooding will be possible this afternoon into the early evening, particularly for areas which were hit on Monday by very heavy rainfall…
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE…Portions of DC, Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges and Southern Baltimore. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria and Fairfax.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Given the antecedent conditions in place across portions of the D.C. metro area, additional heavy rainfall today will enhance the threat for further flash flooding issues. Hourly rainfall rates of 1.50 to 2.00 inches are possible in the heaviest downpours. Thunderstorms may be slow to move initially before becoming more progressive later in the afternoon.
– Please visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch for the potential for flash flooding has been issued for the DC and Baltimore Metros from 2 PM until 8 PM today. Anomalous moisture coupled with the potential for multiple slow moving thunderstorms will result in the potential for flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/i0tUPw9e1m
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2023
More on the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, below.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, NC, PA, VA until 9 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vTJB942glu
— NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) August 15, 2023
Most of the I-95 corridor has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for Severe Weather from the Storm Prediction Center for thunderstorms that are expected to move through this afternoon into this evening. Have multiple methods of receiving warnings. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/mGMeTBHFAY
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 15, 2023
