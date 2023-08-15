ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 15, 2023

Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 15, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Amazon is vacating temporary office space, teeing up at least one redevelopment project | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: One year after fiery crash, Ireland’s Four Courts now aims to open in early September | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: New Ikea location in Pentagon City to open tomorrow | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: UPDATED: Flood and Severe Thunderstorm watches issued for Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:35 pm: Community activist facing additional charges amid search for more sexual assault victims | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 👉 5:30 pm: Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
- 6:00 pm: Gateway to Fitness
☀️ Wednesday’s forecast
The forecast indicates sunny weather with a high of 86°F and northwest winds at around 7 mph. Wednesday night will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to around 69°F, while the north wind at around 5 mph becomes calm in the evening. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile.”
– Albert Einstein
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
