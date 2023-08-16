ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 16, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 16, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Arlington police looking for serial flasher | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Artist seeks inspiration from residents for art project to hang inside county HQ | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: “Tropical glam bar” Coco B’s hoping to open this weekend in Clarendon | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:25 pm: UPDATED: Crash involving overturned vehicle blocking N. Glebe Road at I-66 ramps | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:15 pm: Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream now scooping at Amazon HQ2 | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:45 pm: DCA to change its roads, add parking and build a new rental car facility | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Introducing the new ARLnow merch shop | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 4:00 pm: Jazz @ Met
- 4:00 pm: Fit @ Met
- 4:30 pm: Happy Hour: Paw-casso Party! Art Making with your Dog
- 5:00 pm: Fashion Centre at Pentagon City Summer Concert Series
- 5:30 pm: Rosslyn Rookies
- 7:30 pm: Left on The Table: Comedy Redemption- live at O’Sullivan’s!
⛅️ Thursday’s forecast
There is a 20% chance of brief showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88°F. Light winds will shift from east to south at 5-10 mph. On Thursday night, expect a 20% chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms before 2am and partly cloudy skies, while temperatures dip to a low of 72°F with south winds at 8-10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.”
– Eleanor Roosevelt
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
Recent Stories
Arlingtonians have a new destination for Arlington and ARLnow merch. Today ARLnow is officially launching our new online store. Whereas we used to only sell items on Amazon — the…
In a bid to reduce traffic, improve navigation and accommodate more travelers, the airport could get a new rental car center, reconstructed roadways and more parking.
Brace yourself for a soulful start to September as D.C.’s largest jazz festival returns for its nineteenth year. Beginning August 30 through September 3, the annual DC Jazz Fest invites…
Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream has started serving scoops at its new Amazon HQ2 location. The local ice cream shop held a “soft opening” this past weekend at its newest spot…
Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom
CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine’s Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).
•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)
•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org
Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom
CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine’s Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).
•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)
•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am: