ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 16, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 16, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

⛅️ Thursday’s forecast

There is a 20% chance of brief showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 88°F. Light winds will shift from east to south at 5-10 mph. On Thursday night, expect a 20% chance of occasional showers and thunderstorms before 2am and partly cloudy skies, while temperatures dip to a low of 72°F with south winds at 8-10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.”
– Eleanor Roosevelt

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.

Recent Stories

Introducing the new ARLnow merch shop

Arlingtonians have a new destination for Arlington and ARLnow merch. Today ARLnow is officially launching our new online store. Whereas we used to only sell items on Amazon — the…

DCA to change its roads, add parking and build a new rental car facility

In a bid to reduce traffic, improve navigation and accommodate more travelers, the airport could get a new rental car center, reconstructed roadways and more parking.

Your guide to this year’s DC Jazz Festival!

Brace yourself for a soulful start to September as D.C.’s largest jazz festival returns for its nineteenth year. Beginning August 30 through September 3, the annual DC Jazz Fest invites…

Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream now scooping at Amazon HQ2

Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream has started serving scoops at its new Amazon HQ2 location. The local ice cream shop held a “soft opening” this past weekend at its newest spot…

Crystal City Children's Center is NOW ENROLLING

By: Crystal City Children's Center

Crystal City Children's Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom

CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine's Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).

•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)

•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org

Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group

This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary

Rosh Hashanah Services

10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag

10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson

11 am:

