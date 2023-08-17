ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 17, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 17, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Arlington is ‘the most sought-after city by U.S. renters’ | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:35 am: Twenty-eight Arlington companies make 2023 Inc. 5000 list | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington County buys electric buses for its fleet | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington man arrested for Shirlington stabbing | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Dominion Energy says burying power lines in Arlington complex and costly | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:30 pm: Most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington (July 2023) | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Friday
- 5:00 pm: Free Heavy Seas Beer Tasting at The Brew Shop
- 7:00 pm: Back to School Trivia Night
- 👉 8:00 pm: Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)
☀️ Friday's forecast
The weather forecast predicts partly sunny conditions that will eventually turn completely sunny, with temperatures reaching a high of around 84 degrees. The northwest winds are expected to blow at a speed of 7 to 14 mph and might gust up to 21 mph. Friday night will be clear with a low temperature of around 61 degrees, accompanied by northwest winds ranging between 6 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.”
– Edgar Allan Poe
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
