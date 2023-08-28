ARLnow Daily Debrief for Aug 28, 2023

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Aug 28, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Cartoon: Pumpkin spice everything | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:45 am: Arlington couple sounds alarm on internet rental scam | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:50 am: Arlington-based South Block looks to expand in D.C. area and beyond | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Cookie purveyor Chip City is coming to Shirlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:50 pm: Makers Union pub slated to open this fall in Pentagon City | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:05 pm: APS students head back to school amid new focus on literacy and student wellness | 🗣️ Comments
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 6:00 pm: World Children’s Choir Auditions/Information Meeting
- 6:30 pm: Parenting Book Club
🌦️ Tuesday’s forecast
There is a 50% chance of intermittent showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 84°F. Winds will shift from northeast to southeast at 6 mph in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, expect a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, along with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 70°F. Light winds and a quarter to half an inch of new rainfall are anticipated. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
– Franklin D. Roosevelt
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.
