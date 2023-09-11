County to cut ribbon on West Glebe Road bridge upgrades after full reopening last month

Tomorrow, Arlington County officials will officially mark the reopening of the West Glebe Road Bridge after a year-long rehabilitation project.
Tuesday’s event comes after the bridge opened to pedestrians and cyclists last month, though it reopened to vehicular traffic this March.
In May of 2022, the county embarked on a $10 million project to shore up the 67-year-old bridge linking Arlington and Alexandria near the I-395 ramps to and from S. Glebe Road.
Deemed “structurally deficient” in 2018, the bridge had severely deteriorated since its construction in 1952, requiring partial closures over the years. In April of 2021, the Arlington County Board approved plans to make structural upgrades, improve the lighting and add dedicated lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.
To beautify the bridge, the county once again commissioned stylistic improvements by artist Vicki Scuri, who has adorned other county bridges — notably the bridges over Route 50 in the Courthouse area — with artwork.
Arlington and Alexandria split the project’s costs but Arlington County has taken on sole responsibility for inspecting and maintaining the bridge.
“This project was a partnership between Arlington County and the City of Alexandria to maintain safe passage between the two communities for all residents regardless of mode of transportation,” a county press release said.
More details on the ribbon-cutting, which is open to the public, are below.
When: Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2 p.m.
Where: Pizza Hut, 1049 W Glebe Rd, Alexandria, VA 22305 (this event will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, the event will move into the Pizza Hut)
How to Get There:
- By bus: ART 87 (Arlington side only); DASH 36AB, 103; Metrobus 23AB
- Limited parking available onsite
Who:
- Christian Dorsey, Chair, Arlington County Board
- Justin Wilson, Mayor, City of Alexandria
- Greg Emanuel, Director, Arlington County Department of Environmental Services
- Vicki Scuri, Artist
Recent Stories
The Arlington County Council of PTAs is criticizing plans to close Nottingham Elementary School and make it a “swing space” where students go when their school is being renovated. In…
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that profiles Arlington-based startups, founders, and other local technology news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring Three…
Arlington County honored those who died on 9/11 with a wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence today.
In its first month of operation, Arlington County’s mobile behavioral health response team has been busy responding to calls. Most of these calls — which range from welfare checks to…
Arlington Travel Basketball (ATB)
ATB will be conducting two basketball skills sessions in September that are free of charge to all Arlington County players in grades 4 – 8.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure space.
Following these skills sessions, ATB will be holding tryouts for the 2023-24 Travel-level teams in early October.
We are so excited to welcome therapist Stacey Cali, LPC-R to our team. As a Resident Counselor, Stacey works under the direct supervision of Sarah Moore, LPC.
Stacey provides online counseling for: Relationships, Women’s Issues, Anxiety, Depression, Addiction and Dual Diagnosis.
As a therapist who works with adults, teens, couples, and families, Stacey says, “I tailor therapy to meet client(s) where they are. You are the expert of your life, I am just here to guide you towards transformation and healing.” You’ll learn about top therapies, backed by research, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) (works for just about everyone), Motivational Interviewing (great for behavior change/addiction), the Gottman Method (for couples), and others.
Stacey adds, “Therapy can be a powerful tool that works to combat the many hardships that life may bring. My goal is to provide unbiased feedback, support, and assistance through reflection and change. You will find my sessions are filled with empowerment, compassion, goal setting, and a metaphorical shovel to dig deep to find the root of your difficulties.”
Old World Wine Tasting
Join us Sunday, Sept 17 from 12-3pm for our Old World Wine Tasting!
Cost: $50pp++
Tickets: Purchase @ the door
Whats included:
When you enter we will present you with a wine glass & mini charcuterie cup. You will walk
Sicilian Wine Dinner
Tastes of Sicily
Sicily Wine Dinner with Street Food
Sunday, September 24th
Speaker: Roberto D’Onofrio & Vincenzo Schiano (Impero Wine)
Cost: $130 Pp ++
11 Wines & Seven Courses
Tickets:
We do not have our online ticket platform this time.